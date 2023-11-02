About Evmos

Evmos Price Data

Evmos (EVMOS) currently has a price of $0.060 and is down -8.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 526 with a market cap of 34.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 576.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Evmos is a cryptocurrency that runs on the EVMOS blockchain. The blockchain is designed to connect the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems and make it easier to transfer tokens between them.