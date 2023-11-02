About Acala

Acala (ACA) currently has a price of $0.055 and is down -0.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 454 with a market cap of 45.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $12M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 828.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Acala is a decentralized financial platform built on Polkadot that provides a stablecoin platform and decentralized exchange for the multi-chain ecosystem. It offers various DeFi services, including lending, borrowing, and earning interest on crypto assets. A notable feature of Acala is its interoperability, allowing seamless asset transfer across different blockchains, reducing transaction fees and processing times. Acala's stablecoin, aUSD, is pegged to the US dollar and backed by major cryptocurrencies, providing stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market.