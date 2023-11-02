About Firmachain

Firmachain Price Data

Firmachain (FCT) currently has a price of $0.067 and is down -0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 491 with a market cap of $52.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 785.5M tokens out of a total supply of 798.9M tokens.

Firmachain (FCT) is an Ethereum-based utility token used within the Firmachain ecosystem, a blockchain platform for businesses. It aims to provide a secure and efficient mechanism for businesses to transfer and track assets on the blockchain, using smart contracts to automate processes and ensure transparency. Additionally, FCT enables businesses to create and manage their own tokens, allowing them to monetize their services and products and fostering innovation and growth in various industries.