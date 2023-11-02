About Flamingo Finance

Flamingo Finance (FLM) currently has a price of $0.081 and is down -8.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 471 with a market cap of 42.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 529.5M tokens out of a total supply of 529.5M tokens.

Flamingo Finance is a DeFi protocol on the NEO blockchain that offers various services like liquidity provision, yield farming, and asset management. Its native token FLM is used for governance, staking, and as a medium of exchange. FLM holders can vote on protocol decisions and earn rewards by staking in different pools. Flamingo Finance combines different DeFi components into one platform and allows users to seamlessly switch between services. It also offers a unique feature called Wrapper, which lets users wrap NEO-based assets into F-NFTs for use on other DeFi platforms, enhancing liquidity for NEO assets.