Flamingo Finance (FLM) currently has a price of $0.084 and is up 0.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 528 with a market cap of $45.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 537.4M tokens out of a total supply of 537.4M tokens.

Flamingo Finance is a DeFi protocol on the NEO blockchain that offers various services like liquidity provision, yield farming, and asset management. Its native token FLM is used for governance, staking, and as a medium of exchange. FLM holders can vote on protocol decisions and earn rewards by staking in different pools. Flamingo Finance combines different DeFi components into one platform and allows users to seamlessly switch between services. It also offers a unique feature called Wrapper, which lets users wrap NEO-based assets into F-NFTs for use on other DeFi platforms, enhancing liquidity for NEO assets.