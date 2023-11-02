About Orchid Protocol

Orchid Protocol (OXT) currently has a price of ¥10.76 and is up 0.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 541 with a market cap of ¥6.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥354.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 591.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Orchid Protocol is a cryptocurrency that combines blockchain technology with a decentralized virtual private network (VPN) system to provide users with a secure and private internet browsing experience. Users can purchase bandwidth from VPN providers using the OXT token, which also allows them to stake their tokens to become bandwidth providers and earn rewards. Orchid Protocol aims to empower individuals to take control of their online privacy and has gained support from prominent investors and advisors in the cryptocurrency space.