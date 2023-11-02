About Raydium

Raydium Price Data

Raydium (RAY) currently has a price of $0.28 and is down -16.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 356 with a market cap of 66.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $68.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 238.3M tokens out of a total supply of 555M tokens.

Raydium is a cryptocurrency token represented by the ticker symbol RAY. It offers a decentralized exchange in the Solana ecosystem.