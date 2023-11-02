About Raydium

Raydium (RAY) currently has a price of £0.32 and is up 5.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 328 with a market cap of £77.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £10.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 243.4M tokens out of a total supply of 555M tokens.

Raydium is a cryptocurrency token represented by the ticker symbol RAY. It offers a decentralized exchange in the Solana ecosystem.