Raydium (RAY) currently has a price of ¥59.34 and is up 6.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 331 with a market cap of ¥14.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.9B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 243.4M tokens out of a total supply of 555M tokens.

Raydium is a cryptocurrency token represented by the ticker symbol RAY. It offers a decentralized exchange in the Solana ecosystem.