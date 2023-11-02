About Groestlcoin

Groestlcoin Price Data

Groestlcoin (GRS) currently has a price of £0.47 and is down -1.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 507 with a market cap of £39.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 83.9M tokens out of a total supply of 105M tokens.

Groestlcoin (GRS) is a decentralized cryptocurrency launched in 2014 to address the slow transaction speeds and high fees associated with Bitcoin. It utilizes the Groestl algorithm for enhanced security and faster processing times, while also offering optional privacy through stealth addresses. Groestlcoin is notable for its commitment to being environmentally friendly, using the energy-efficient ASIC-resistant Groestl algorithm instead of energy-intensive mining algorithms. This makes it a sustainable and eco-friendly option for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.