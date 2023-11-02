About LIF3 (OLD)

LIF3 (OLD) Price Data

LIF3 (OLD) (LIF3) currently has a price of $0.013 and is down -2.38% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 551 with a market cap of 32.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $778.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.5B tokens out of a total supply of 8.9B tokens.

LIF3 (OLD) is a cryptocurrency token that incentivizes positive social behavior and aims to bridge the gap between online and offline communities. Users are rewarded for engaging in constructive social activities, such as volunteering and philanthropy. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each transaction is donated to charitable causes, adding a sense of purpose and social responsibility to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.