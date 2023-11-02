XYO Network (XYO) currently has a price of ¥1.16 and is up 63.33% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 295 with a market cap of ¥16.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥3.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 13.9B tokens out of a total supply of 13.9B tokens.
XYO Network (XYO) is a cryptocurrency focused on blockchain-based location data verification. By combining blockchain technology, IoT devices, and real-world data sources, XYO aims to create a decentralized location network. It provides trusted and verified location data through a network of devices called "Sentinels" and prioritizes data privacy and security. Users have control over their location data and are rewarded with XYO tokens for sharing it.
