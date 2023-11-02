About Metadium

Metadium Price Data

Metadium (META) currently has a price of $0.041 and is down -0.64% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 343 with a market cap of 69.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $33.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.7B tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

Metadium is a cryptocurrency operating on its own blockchain, featuring a decentralized identity protocol. Its native token, META, enables various activities within the ecosystem. Metadium prioritizes privacy and security, giving users ownership and control over personal data through advanced cryptography and decentralized identifiers. Moreover, Metadium emphasizes interoperability, allowing users to seamlessly interact and transact across multiple blockchain networks through cross-chain technology. This enhances the overall usability and utility of the platform.