About AllianceBlock Nexera

AllianceBlock Nexera Price Data

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) currently has a price of €0.12 and is up 8.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 311 with a market cap of €94.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 791.3M tokens out of a total supply of 850M tokens.

AllianceBlock Nexera (NXRA) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve finance by connecting traditional and decentralized finance. It enables users to securely transfer and trade assets across different blockchain networks, reducing intermediaries and increasing transparency. NXRA also focuses on compliance, providing a framework for tokenization and trading that appeals to institutional investors looking to enter the cryptocurrency space while adhering to regulations.