Magic Internet Money (MIM) currently has a price of $0.99 and is down -0.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 508 with a market cap of 37.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $151.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 37.5M tokens out of a total supply of 165.6M tokens.

MIM (Magic Internet Money) is a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum network. It aims to provide a fair and decentralized financial system through its unique Elastic Supply Model, which adjusts token supply based on demand to maintain price stability. MIM's reliance on smart contracts allows for trustless transactions without intermediaries.