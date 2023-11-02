UXD Protocol (UXP) currently has a price of $0.0089 and is up 0.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 521 with a market cap of 35.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $12.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4B tokens out of a total supply of 7B tokens.
UXD Protocol (UXP) is a cryptocurrency that improves the UX design industry by creating a decentralized platform for designers and clients to collaborate. With a token economy, designers can bid on projects and earn tokens through positive feedback. UXP also emphasizes community participation through a decentralized governance model, ensuring the platform evolves according to user preferences. Ultimately, UXP aims to disrupt the industry by providing an efficient and collaborative platform for UX designers and clients.
