About UXD Protocol

UXD Protocol Price Data

UXD Protocol (UXP) currently has a price of ¥1.62 and is up 2.88% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 537 with a market cap of ¥6.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥13.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4B tokens out of a total supply of 7B tokens.

UXD Protocol (UXP) is a cryptocurrency that improves the UX design industry by creating a decentralized platform for designers and clients to collaborate. With a token economy, designers can bid on projects and earn tokens through positive feedback. UXP also emphasizes community participation through a decentralized governance model, ensuring the platform evolves according to user preferences. Ultimately, UXP aims to disrupt the industry by providing an efficient and collaborative platform for UX designers and clients.