About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained Price Data

Gods Unchained (GODS) currently has a price of $0.33 and is down -2.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 355 with a market cap of $86.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 259.9M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Gods Unchained is a blockchain-based game that utilizes the Ethereum blockchain to offer players a collectible card gaming experience. Each virtual card is stored on the blockchain, ensuring authenticity and preventing duplication or manipulation. The game is powered by the GODS token, which can be used for purchasing card packs and trading cards. It has gained popularity for its unique gameplay mechanics, immersive graphics, and vibrant community, providing a competitive and rewarding experience for players with the opportunity to earn valuable cards and participate in tournaments.