About Boba Network

Boba Network Price Data

Boba Network (BOBA) currently has a price of $0.13 and is up 1.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 463 with a market cap of 43.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 348.3M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Boba Network, represented by the ticker symbol BOBA, is a cryptocurrency. It's a hybrid network that works with off-chain data and computation.