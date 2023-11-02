Boba Network (BOBA) currently has a price of ¥22 and is down -0.39% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 491 with a market cap of ¥7.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥280.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 353.6M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.
Boba Network, represented by the ticker symbol BOBA, is a cryptocurrency. It's a hybrid network that works with off-chain data and computation.
