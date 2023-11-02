About AVINOC

AVINOC Price Data

AVINOC (AVINOC) currently has a price of £0.070 and is up 1.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 922 with a market cap of £11.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £58.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 167M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

AVINOC is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve the aviation industry by providing a decentralized platform for booking, managing, and operating flights. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, AVINOC enables quick and transparent transactions for services such as booking charter flights, ground handling, and maintenance. It eliminates intermediaries, enhances safety and security, and improves transparency by maintaining a tamper-proof record of all operations.