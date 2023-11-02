Bficoin (BFIC) currently has a price of ¥3.4K and is up 0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 539 with a market cap of ¥6.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥26.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.9M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.
Bficoin (BFIC) is a cryptocurrency focused on revolutionizing online transactions by providing a decentralized and secure payment solution. It offers fast, low-cost transactions with a transparent and tamper-proof record-keeping system. BFIC distinguishes itself through the use of advanced cryptography and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing token holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards while maintaining network security. Additionally, BFIC prioritizes user privacy through the implementation of zk-SNARKs technology, ensuring anonymous and untraceable transactions.
