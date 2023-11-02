Destablecoin HAY (HAY) currently has a price of $1.00 and is down -0.026% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 489 with a market cap of 38.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $769K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 38.9M tokens out of a total supply of 39.1M tokens.
HAY is a decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency that provides stability in the volatile crypto market. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers a secure and transparent platform for users.
