Destablecoin HAY (HAY) currently has a price of £0.79 and is up 0.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 572 with a market cap of £31.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £232.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 39.3M tokens out of a total supply of 39.5M tokens.

HAY is a decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency that provides stability in the volatile crypto market. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers a secure and transparent platform for users.