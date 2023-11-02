About Saitama

Saitama Price Data

Saitama (SAITAMA) currently has a price of €0.00088 and is down -1.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 544 with a market cap of €39.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €560K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 44.8B tokens out of a total supply of 44.8B tokens.

Saitama is a cryptocurrency token, launched in 2021, named after the protagonist of "One Punch Man" to capitalize on the show's popularity. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and offers decentralized finance features, including lending, staking, and rewards. Its unique feature is the Saitama Inu Reflect rewards system, where holders earn additional tokens just by holding SAITAMA. The token has gained attention through branding and social media marketing, but caution and research are advised. Saitama aims to build a strong community and long-term value by involving supporters in project decisions and incorporating feedback into its development roadmap.