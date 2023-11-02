SuperRare (RARE) currently has a price of $0.062 and is up 2.95% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 486 with a market cap of 40M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 644.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
SuperRare is a cryptocurrency token called RARE that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is part of the NFT marketplace SuperRare.
