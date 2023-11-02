Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds (TLM) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.012
-$0.00017 (-1.47%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$43.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$5.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.74
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$71.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
6.2B
About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds Price Data

Alien Worlds (TLM) currently has a price of $0.012 and is down -1.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 467 with a market cap of 43.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7B tokens out of a total supply of 6.2B tokens.

Alien Worlds is a unique blockchain-based game that combines cryptocurrency and virtual reality. It operates on the TLM ticker symbol and employs the decentralized nature of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security. Players engage in a virtual universe where they can own and trade virtual land, mine resources, and discover rare items. The game offers a play-to-earn model, allowing players to earn TLM tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or used within the game's ecosystem. Alien Worlds also has a governance system that enables players to participate in decision-making processes and shape the game's development, aiming to create a virtual economy that gives true ownership to players over their virtual assets.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

