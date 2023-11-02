About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds (TLM) currently has a price of $0.012 and is down -1.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 467 with a market cap of 43.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $5.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.7B tokens out of a total supply of 6.2B tokens.

Alien Worlds is a unique blockchain-based game that combines cryptocurrency and virtual reality. It operates on the TLM ticker symbol and employs the decentralized nature of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security. Players engage in a virtual universe where they can own and trade virtual land, mine resources, and discover rare items. The game offers a play-to-earn model, allowing players to earn TLM tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or used within the game's ecosystem. Alien Worlds also has a governance system that enables players to participate in decision-making processes and shape the game's development, aiming to create a virtual economy that gives true ownership to players over their virtual assets.