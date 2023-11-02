About Kin

Kin Price Data

Kin (KIN) currently has a price of €0.000015 and is down -6.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 514 with a market cap of €43.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €404.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9T tokens out of a total supply of 2.9T tokens.

Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Solana blockchain. It incentivizes users to participate in the Kin ecosystem by rewarding them with Kin tokens, which can be used to purchase digital goods and services on various applications. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Kin focuses on user engagement and adoption to create value, rather than relying on speculation. Its migration to the Solana blockchain improves scalability and transaction speed, offering users faster transactions and lower fees.