About DOLA

DOLA Price Data

DOLA (DOLA) currently has a price of ¥147.86 and is up 0.78% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 606 with a market cap of ¥5.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥120.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 35.2M tokens out of a total supply of 47.8M tokens.

Inverse Finance created DOLA for use in its lending markets. Users can borrow DOLA for a fixed rate with no limits on the duration of the loan.