About Creditcoin

Creditcoin Price Data

Creditcoin (CTC) currently has a price of $0.21 and is down -6.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 436 with a market cap of $64.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $28.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 305.7M tokens out of a total supply of 600M tokens.

Creditcoin (CTC) is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve the global credit economy by providing a decentralized platform for trusted credit transactions. It eliminates intermediaries, making the credit process faster and more accessible, and implements a reputation-based scoring system for fair transactions. Additionally, Creditcoin is interoperable with existing credit systems, allowing users to exchange their credit ratings for tokens.