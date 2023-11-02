MUX Protocol (MCB) currently has a price of $12.69 and is up 9.072% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 438 with a market cap of 48.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $591K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.8M tokens out of a total supply of 4.8M tokens.
MUX Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that uses the MCB token to provide various benefits and functionalities. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain for secure and transparent transactions. The platform offers a decentralized exchange, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs. MCB token holders have voting rights and can participate in governance decisions. MUX Protocol focuses on user experience with a user-friendly interface and tools and uses advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence for optimal trading outcomes. Its goal is to create a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem.
