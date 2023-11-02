Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$37M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
-
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$132.9K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$37.13
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$-
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
84M
About HyperCash

HyperCash Price Data

HyperCash (HC) currently has a price of $0.061 and is down -0.88% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 509 with a market cap of 37M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $132.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 84M tokens.

HyperCash (HC) is a cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 to provide a secure and efficient platform for digital transactions. It merges the best features of Bitcoin and Ethereum to create a versatile blockchain solution. One notable feature is its dual chain architecture, with a main chain and multiple side chains, allowing for improved scalability. The platform supports both public and private transactions and emphasizes privacy protection. The HC token is used for various purposes within the HyperCash ecosystem, including fees, services, and protocol governance. HyperCash aims to create a user-friendly experience for individuals and businesses interested in blockchain technology.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$37M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
-
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$132.9K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$37.13
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$-
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
84M
Other assets
Xido Finance
Ecoin
Moonriver
PlatON Network
Snowbank
Open Exchange Token
Bean
UXD Protocol
Voyager VGX
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 HyperCash = $0.061 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy HC
Other assets
Xido Finance
Ecoin
Moonriver
PlatON Network
Snowbank
Open Exchange Token
Bean
UXD Protocol
Voyager VGX
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Solana retraces gains as analysts say multi-week rally is a price correction
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Total stablecoin supply growth signals increased capital inflow, analysts say
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Democratic lawmaker criticizes SEC's handling of controversial crypto accounting bulletin
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights