About HyperCash

HyperCash Price Data

HyperCash (HC) currently has a price of £0.087 and is up 2.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 590 with a market cap of £26.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £327.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 84M tokens.

HyperCash (HC) is a cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 to provide a secure and efficient platform for digital transactions. It merges the best features of Bitcoin and Ethereum to create a versatile blockchain solution. One notable feature is its dual chain architecture, with a main chain and multiple side chains, allowing for improved scalability. The platform supports both public and private transactions and emphasizes privacy protection. The HC token is used for various purposes within the HyperCash ecosystem, including fees, services, and protocol governance. HyperCash aims to create a user-friendly experience for individuals and businesses interested in blockchain technology.