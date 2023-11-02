About BakerySwap

BakerySwap Price Data

BakerySwap (BAKE) currently has a price of $0.18 and is up 4.079% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 494 with a market cap of $52.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $23.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 288.7M tokens out of a total supply of 277.2M tokens.

BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange and automated market maker (AMM) platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers yield farming and liquidity provision opportunities through its BAKE token. Users can stake their BAKE tokens and provide liquidity to earn rewards. The platform also provides various yield farming strategies to earn additional tokens. With its bakery-themed interface and playful designs, BakerySwap appeals to a wide range of users. It also features a Bakestore where limited-edition NFTs can be purchased using BAKE tokens. The platform frequently hosts community-driven events, making it popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.