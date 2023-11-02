About Sologenic

Sologenic (SOLO) currently has a price of $0.11 and is down -1.065% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 453 with a market cap of 45.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 399.2M tokens out of a total supply of 399.2M tokens.

Sologenic (SOLO) is a cryptocurrency that utilizes the XRP Ledger to enable the trading of tokenized real-world assets, such as stocks and commodities. Its main goal is to provide a platform for 24/7 trading without intermediaries or traditional financial institutions. Sologenic also introduces "Solo Coins" for facilitating trading and liquidity. The project offers a decentralized exchange, Sologenic DEX, where users can directly trade tokenized assets. Built on the XRP Ledger, Sologenic combines the advantages of speed, scalability, and security, attracting attention for its innovative approach in merging traditional financial markets with blockchain technology.