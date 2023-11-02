About A Hunters Dream

A Hunters Dream Price Data

A Hunters Dream (CAW) currently has a price of £0.000000051 and is up 0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 556 with a market cap of £32.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £801.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 636.7T tokens out of a total supply of 666.7T tokens.

CAW is a cryptocurrency that combines gaming and cryptocurrency to create a virtual ecosystem where hunters can earn and trade digital assets. Users can participate in in-game activities to hunt for virtual assets and earn tokens, which can then be traded or sold within the CAW ecosystem. The platform also emphasizes conservation and education, raising awareness about endangered animals and promoting sustainable hunting practices.