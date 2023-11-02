SuperVerse (SUPER) currently has a price of $0.085 and is down -0.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 495 with a market cap of 38.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 451.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.
SuperVerse is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the blockchain and aims to facilitate secure and efficient peer-to-peer transactions. It prioritizes privacy by employing advanced encryption techniques for anonymous transactions. Additionally, SuperVerse's scalability makes it suitable for both small-scale and large-scale applications. Ultimately, SuperVerse provides a decentralized and secure platform for peer-to-peer transactions, focusing on privacy and scalability.
