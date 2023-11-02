About SuperVerse

SuperVerse Price Data

SuperVerse (SUPER) currently has a price of €0.33 and is down -2.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 229 with a market cap of €150.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €25.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 451.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

SuperVerse is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the blockchain and aims to facilitate secure and efficient peer-to-peer transactions. It prioritizes privacy by employing advanced encryption techniques for anonymous transactions. Additionally, SuperVerse's scalability makes it suitable for both small-scale and large-scale applications. Ultimately, SuperVerse provides a decentralized and secure platform for peer-to-peer transactions, focusing on privacy and scalability.