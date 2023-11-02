Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Wanchain (WAN) Price

$0.20
-$0.0032 (-1.59%)
About Wanchain

Wanchain Price Data

Wanchain (WAN) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -1.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 492 with a market cap of 38.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 197.3M tokens out of a total supply of 210M tokens.

Wanchain is a cryptocurrency that aims to enable secure and efficient cross-chain transactions. It operates on its own blockchain platform and uses the token WAN for transaction fees and platform governance. With a decentralized framework and advanced cryptographic algorithms, Wanchain provides privacy and security for exchanging assets between different blockchain networks. Additionally, Wanchain allows for the creation and deployment of smart contracts, similar to platforms like Ethereum. The team behind Wanchain consists of experienced individuals from both the cryptocurrency and traditional finance sectors, and their goal is to build a distributed financial infrastructure that bridges the gap between various blockchain networks and unlocks the potential of decentralized finance.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

