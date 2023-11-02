AscendEx (ASD) currently has a price of £0.037 and is up 5.68% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 609 with a market cap of £27.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 743M tokens out of a total supply of 743M tokens.
ASD is the token of AscendEx, formerly known as BitMax, a global digital asset trading platform that offers a wide range of financial products and services, including spot, futures, and staking. Since its launch in 2018, the platform has emphasized a user-centric approach, providing diverse trading options, robust security measures, and a transparent fee structure.
