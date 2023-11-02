Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Automata

Automata (ATA) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.088
€0.0013 (1.49%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€40.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
459.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€88M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About Automata

Automata Price Data

Automata (ATA) currently has a price of €0.088 and is up 1.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 535 with a market cap of €40.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 459.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Automata, also known as ATA, is a cryptocurrency token that prioritizes privacy and data protection. It offers a privacy middleware for DeFi applications, allowing users to transact on decentralized finance platforms securely. This privacy layer operates on existing blockchain networks and allows users to retain control over their data while benefiting from DeFi features. Automata also introduces the Random Automata Network (RAN), which further enhances privacy by randomizing transaction routes, making it challenging for observers to track transactions.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€40.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
459.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€1.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€88M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Other assets
UXD Protocol
Bficoin
Axion
Aavegotchi
Orchid Protocol
World$tateCoin
Saitama
Voyager VGX
Klever
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Automata = €0.088 Euro (Eur)
Buy ATA
Other assets
UXD Protocol
Bficoin
Axion
Aavegotchi
Orchid Protocol
World$tateCoin
Saitama
Voyager VGX
Klever
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
See more news
websights