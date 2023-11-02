About Automata

Automata Price Data

Automata (ATA) currently has a price of £0.076 and is up 0.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 536 with a market cap of £34.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 459.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Automata, also known as ATA, is a cryptocurrency token that prioritizes privacy and data protection. It offers a privacy middleware for DeFi applications, allowing users to transact on decentralized finance platforms securely. This privacy layer operates on existing blockchain networks and allows users to retain control over their data while benefiting from DeFi features. Automata also introduces the Random Automata Network (RAN), which further enhances privacy by randomizing transaction routes, making it challenging for observers to track transactions.