About Bounce

Bounce Price Data

Bounce (AUCTION) currently has a price of $7.076 and is down -2.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 449 with a market cap of 46M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $6.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.5M tokens out of a total supply of 7.6M tokens.

Bounce is an Ethereum-based decentralized auction protocol. It supports auctions including fixed-price auctions, English auctions, Dutch auctions and sealed-bid auctions.