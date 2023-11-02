About Bounce

Bounce Price Data

Bounce (AUCTION) currently has a price of €11.71 and is down -6.030% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 368 with a market cap of €76.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €42.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.5M tokens out of a total supply of 7.6M tokens.

Bounce is an Ethereum-based decentralized auction protocol. It supports auctions including fixed-price auctions, English auctions, Dutch auctions and sealed-bid auctions.