About Electroneum

Electroneum Price Data

Electroneum (ETN) currently has a price of $0.0018 and is up 1.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 557 with a market cap of 31.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.9B tokens out of a total supply of 21B tokens.

Electroneum (ETN) is a user-friendly cryptocurrency utilizing blockchain technology for fast and secure transactions. It stands out by allowing mobile mining, making it convenient for users without specialized equipment. Electroneum also focuses on promoting financial inclusion in developing countries, aiming to empower the unbanked population and enable their participation in the global economy.