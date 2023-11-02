About Bean

Bean Price Data

Bean (BEAN) currently has a price of $0.99 and is up 1.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 518 with a market cap of 36.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $8.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 36.5M tokens out of a total supply of 36.5M tokens.

Bean (BEAN) is a cryptocurrency that aims to change digital payments by offering a secure and decentralized platform for transactions. It operates on a blockchain network, ensuring transparency and immutability. Bean prioritizes privacy and anonymity through advanced cryptographic algorithms. It also provides low fees and fast processing times, making it ideal for microtransactions and everyday purchases. With its scalable infrastructure, Bean has the potential to be widely adopted in various industries. It also encourages community participation through staking, rewarding token holders. Overall, Bean aims to be a decentralized and efficient alternative to traditional payment systems.