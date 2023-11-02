About XCAD Network

XCAD Network Price Data

XCAD Network (XCAD) currently has a price of $0.76 and is down -3.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 542 with a market cap of 32.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 42.8M tokens out of a total supply of 198.8M tokens.

XCAD Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on a blockchain platform. It has received investment from YouTubers MrBeast and KSI.