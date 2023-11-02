XCAD Network (XCAD) currently has a price of $0.76 and is down -3.66% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 542 with a market cap of 32.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 42.8M tokens out of a total supply of 198.8M tokens.
XCAD Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on a blockchain platform. It has received investment from YouTubers MrBeast and KSI.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.