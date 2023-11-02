Snowbank (SB) currently has a price of $220.72 and is up 0.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 604 with a market cap of $35.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $19.79 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 159.6K tokens out of a total supply of 159.6K tokens.
Snowbank (SB) is a cryptocurrency that offers a safe and decentralized platform for users to store and control their digital assets.
