About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain Price Data

Pirate Chain (ARRR) currently has a price of $0.15 and is down -4.13% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 572 with a market cap of 29.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $52.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 196.2M tokens out of a total supply of 200M tokens.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency launched in 2018. By utilizing zk-SNARKs technology, it ensures that all transaction details are obscured, offering users a secure and untraceable platform for conducting transactions. Operating on a private blockchain and employing advanced encryption techniques, Pirate Chain provides enhanced privacy and security for individuals seeking a confidential digital transaction solution.