About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain Price Data

Pirate Chain (ARRR) currently has a price of €0.18 and is down -3.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 582 with a market cap of €34.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €38.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 196.2M tokens out of a total supply of 200M tokens.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency launched in 2018. By utilizing zk-SNARKs technology, it ensures that all transaction details are obscured, offering users a secure and untraceable platform for conducting transactions. Operating on a private blockchain and employing advanced encryption techniques, Pirate Chain provides enhanced privacy and security for individuals seeking a confidential digital transaction solution.